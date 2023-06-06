Learning glass art in the Twin Cities

Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis is a creative and educational glass arts center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Making art from glass is a special skill that requires the right people to help you learn the art form.

The Twin Cities has a non-profit glass art studio where you can do it all.

Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis is a creative and educational glass arts center. Foci offers classes and professional studio resources for all skill levels from the enthusiastic beginner to the seasoned master.

The dynamic malleability of glass is one that has captured artisans all over the world, and the creations you can produce are limitless.

Foci invites both local and nationally recognized artists to teach glass-blowing classes.

Book a Glass Discovery session or group experience with our glass-blowing classes and more.

