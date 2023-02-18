Learning how to make authentic pho

Trung Pham from Pham's Rice Bowl at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis dropped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Pho is the national dish of Vietnam, and it's a popular soup many people want to learn how to make.

Trung Pham from Pham's Rice Bowl at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis dropped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate.

Trung listed the main ingredients he used to make his pho: beef or chicken; rice noodles; onions; ginger; salt; sugar and fish sauce.

He also shared his all-important pho seasoning list: anise; cinnamon; fennel seed; clove and coriander.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: