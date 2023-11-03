Let's Play Hockey Expo in St. Paul

Among other hockey experiences, the Expo features an interactive game that tests the hockey skills of kids and adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — The annual Let's Play Hockey Expo at the RiverCentre features the latest hockey equipment, training tools, hockey camps, celebrities and the Superdeker Challenge.

It's an active game that tests the hockey skills of kids and adults.

The two-day event is held in conjunction with the 2023 Minnesota State High School League's Boys' Hockey Tournament.

A bonus... some of the actors from the 1977 movie "Slap Shot" will also be there to do a meet and greet with fans!

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: