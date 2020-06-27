Life and Business Coach Jasna Burza on bridging the divide

For perspective on how to bridge the ideological divide, KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with Minneapolis Life and Business Coach Jasna Burza.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the July 4th holiday just around the corner, families may be preparing for socially-distanced gatherings that may also bring together diverse opinions about this difficult time.

Among Burza’s advice to avoid non-productive conversations: manage your expectations, keep the conversation going while looking for common ground, don’t impose your opinions on others and avoid emotionally charged exchanges.

And when all else fails, Burza also suggests you simply remember to take a deep breath.

To learn more about Burza’s perspective – including how she can help you navigate this difficult time, personally and professionally – just go to: jasnaburza.com.