Enjoy some brew and summer grilling with these delicious pairings from Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

The summer grilling season is here.Whether you're attending a cookout, heading up north for the weekend or just grilling on the back patio, you can enjoy some fun beer and grilling recipe pairings, courtesy of Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

In addition to summer brews like Mango Blonde, the Stillwater-based company released some new Hard Seltzer this year. They can be purchased in six or 12 pack cans and are available wherever Lift Bridge products are sold.

Pairings:

Minty Melon Fruit Salad & Lift Bridge Hard Seltzer

○ Use melon baller for cantaloupe, watermelon, and honeydew ○ Toss with chopped fresh mint and a small amount of agave syrup

○ Serve with assorted Seltzers, like Lift Bridge’s new flavors Island Time Tropical and Blue Agave Margarita ○ Can even add some of the melon balls to a champagne flute with ice and add seltzer!

● Mango Blonde Beer Can Chicken ○ Brine chicken in beer brine for 4-8 hours ○ Truss chicken and place on mango blonde can, sprinkle with Tajin; grill for 1 hr ○ Grilled Elote-style corn on the cob and mango salsa with blue corn chips as sides

○ Pairs well with Mango Blonde

● Black Cherry Soda Pork Chops ○ Pork chops marinated in black cherry soda and spices for 4 hrs ○ Sauce (recipe online) made from reducing black cherry soda and adding Croix Valley BBQ sauce, herbs, and cherries in a cast iron skillet on the grill.

○ Pairs well with grilled root vegetables

○ Pairs with Elevated Amber

Recipes:

Lift Bridge Black Cherry Soda BBQ Sauce

● Ingredients: ○ 12 oz Lift Bridge Black Cherry Soda ○ 4 oz BBQ sauce

○ 2 sprigs rosemary ○ ½ cup dried or fresh cherries (pitted)

● Directions: ○ Add all ingredients and simmer until ⅔ liquid remains. Use to glaze meats or root vegetables while grilling and also serve when plating.

Lift Bridge Stout Brownies

● Ingredients: ○ 1 stick butter + 1 oz ○ 8 oz Lift Bridge Irish Coffee Stout or Silhouette Imperial Stout ○ 8 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips ○ 2 large eggs ○ ½ cup sugar + 1 tbsp ○ 1 tsp vanilla extract ○ ⅓ cup AP flour ○ 1 tsp baking powder

● Directions: ○ Brownies: In a microwave on medium heat or double boiler, melt 4 oz chocolate chips with 1 stick of butter until completely melted, set aside to cool. In a separate bowl, add eggs, 4 oz beer, sugar, and vanilla, stir. Add chocolate mixture to the egg mixture and stir to incorporate. Add flour, baking powder, and salt to the liquid mixture and stir to incorporate. Pour into a buttered cast iron pan (1 - 10” or 2 - 4.5”) and place on the grill over low coals or indirect (350 degree grill) for 30 minutes. Check with a toothpick. ○ Glaze: Take remaining 4 oz chocolate chips, 1 oz butter, 1 tbsp sugar, and 4 oz stout beer and melt over low heat in a microwave or double boiler until smooth. Allow to cool and pour over brownies just before serving.