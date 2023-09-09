New book: Little House Life Hacks

The series, based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, is timeless and now there's a new book breaking down those lessons into life hacks.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The beloved show "Little House on the Prairie" was on television from 1974 to 1983 but there are still plenty of lessons to be learned, even for audiences today.

The series, based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, is timeless and now there's a new book breaking down those lessons into life hacks for the "modern pioneer."

Angie Bailey and Susie Shubert are the authors of Little House Life Hacks: Lessons for the Modern Pioneer from Laura Ingalls Wilder's Prairie, They joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the book.

Bailey and Shubert will be signing books at Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

