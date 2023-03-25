RECIPE: Lobster Truffle Gnocchi

MINNEAPOLIS — Chef Adam Randall of Adam's Soul To Go, and Chef Josh Hedquist of Joey Meatballs, are teaming up and putting their culinary skills together to host an Italian Sunday Supper on March 26th at 7pm at POTLUCK Food Hall.
Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase.
Both chefs Randall and Hedquist stopped by the KARE 11 Saturday show to talk about the dinner, display the menu items and do a cooking demonstration of Lobster Truffle Gnocchi.
Lobster Truffle Gnocchi
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ricotta cheese
- 8 oz. flour
- 1 c. parmesan
- 2 tbsp. salt
- 2 oz. lobster
- 2 oz. butter
- 2 tbsp. chives
- 1/4 c. parm
- 1 egg
- Truffle oil optional
Directions:
Add your flour, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, eggs, and a couple pinches of salt to a bowl.
Mix in and need by hand for 10 minutes until it comes to a nice firm bar.
Let it rest for 30 minutes wrapped in plastic, then cut your dough into strips so you can roll them out into half-inch dowels, then cut into little nuggets of fluffy pleasure.
Add the salt in boiling water until floating and then shock them in ice water.
