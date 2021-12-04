Local author talks about new book for Christmas

Author, Danny Mishek, talks about his new children's book, "The Christmas Tree Story."

MINNEAPOLIS — A new author of a children's book visited KARE 11 to discuss the story and why he decided to make it.

Danny Mishek, of Little Canada, has written his first book called "The Christmas Tree Story."

Mishek said he wanted to share his memories about the importance of decorating a Christmas tree.

"I hope the message of love, family and tradition can be found when you read my words," said Mishek on his website.

Mishek said he decided to write the book while getting a break from the pandemic and unrest.