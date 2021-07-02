Local chef offers private dining experience while combating hunger in Minnesota

Carline Bengtsson launched Dine4Dinners in 2020 as a way to combine her two passions: helping others and creating memorable meals.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A local chef is offering the perfect dining experience: one that serves both foodies and those in need of daily nourishment.

Carline Bengtsson launched Dine4Dinners in 2020 as a way to combine her two passions: helping others and creating memorable meals.

“I want to help the community through my love of cooking,” Bengtsson said about the launch, adding, “Dine4Dinners is an infusion of my two passions, inspired by community service and my travels throughout the world.”

And already this year, Bengtsson has traveled throughout the region to deliver this unique opportunity.

How it works

Customers contact Dine4Dinners and choose their unique dining experience, ranging from $50 to $75 per person. After the private, gourmet dining event, Bengtsson donates one quarter of the net proceeds to organizations that provide meals for those in need, including Second Harvest Heartland, Family Pathways, Feed My Starving Children and Meals from the Heart

More about Carline and Dine4Dinners, from the organization itself:

“After studying art at Concordia University - St. Paul, Bengtsson published her first cookbook called, Carline’s Fork & Cork Simply Delish! in 2015. She continued to create recipes and share them with family and friends, drawing on inspiration for simply delish creations from her belief that food should be made with simple, fresh ingredients, as well as pleasing to the eye and palate. Her recipes are an infusion of culturally rich ingredients from Jamaica, Scandinavia and Asia. Dine4Dinners experiences include popular palate teasers, such as the “One Bite App,” which consists of blackberry, mint leaf, pineapple, pepperoni and Swiss cheese finished with clover honey.

In 2019, Bengtsson left her corporate role with Medtronic to pursue her passion full-time, launching Dine4Dinners in June 2020.”

You learn more about Dine4Dinners on their website, or by following them on Instagram @mosaicdelish.

Recipe for Italian Summer Salad:

Ingredients:

Salad spring mix

Fresh sliced mozzarella

Sliced prosciutto (dry-aged & salted)

Tomato medley

Fig balsamic

Arbequina extra virgin olive oil

Micro greens or sprouts (optional)

Breadstick (optional)

Directions: