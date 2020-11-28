Shop local retailers for holiday styles and gifts this season.

It's Small Business Saturday and there's no better time to shop at local retailers for holiday styles and gifts.

Small Business Saturday is designed to help local businesses compete with the national brands. Ridgedale Center in Roseville has many locally-based businesses, including: Evereve, Hammer Made, Posh Love, eyebobs, Aveda Reflect Salon, FanHQ and T-Rex Cookies.

Ridgedale Center’s resident stylist, Jodi Mayers, has several locally-sourced holiday styles and gift ideas. One of the looks from Minnesota’s own Evereve is inspired by what Belinda Jensen will model for FashionFest2020.

Fashion Fest benefits the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. The event takes place on Friday, December 4th.

Below are outfit details featured on Saturday's morning show:

Model #1: Katie (Posh Love):

Blush Zipper Trimmed Bike Jacket $48.99

Floral Smock Neck Blouse $37.99

Snake Print Leather and Gold Long Necklace $14.99

Gold Shape Ear Jackets $4.00

Sun & Stone Snake Print Boots $65.70 (Macy’s)

Model #2: Simon (Hammer Made):

Hydra Shirt $128.50

Reversible Belt (Cognac & Black) $59.50

Reversible Mask/Pocket Square Orange and Blue $29.50

Brown and Blue Socks $10.50

Gift Ideas for Anyone:

Eyebobs Dorothy Frame with Blue Light $129

T-Rex Giant Cookies – 3 for $12

Gift Idea for Him:

FanHQ Vikings logo football signed by the members of the legendary Purple People Eaters defense – Jim Marshall, Gary Larsen and Hall of Famers Carl Eller and Alan Page. - $149.99

Gift Ideas for Her:

Aveda Reflect Salon Hydration Hand Trio $24 or Relief Hand and Foot Cream (Full and Travel Sizes) $49

If you need ideas or help with holiday shopping, contact Jodi Mayers at ridgedalecenter.com.