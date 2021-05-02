Local museum exhibit spotlights health care heroes throughout history

The "Local Heroes" exhibit opens at Hennepin History Museum this week.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now more than ever, we're aware of how much we owe to the unsung heroes of the medical field.

A new Hennepin History Museum exhibit will shine light on the history of health care heroes, from healers to caretakers, in the Hennepin County area.

The exhibit will tell stories of "medical innovation, trailblazing, and exceptional dedication."

There will be a behind-the-scenes virtual kickoff event for "Local Heroes" on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1-2:30 p.m. Museum curator Alyssa Thiede will take viewers through the exhibit. Register online and pay what you can.

The exhibit features health care heroes like:

Dr. Catherine Burnes, the first woman to earn a medical degree from the University of Minnesota in 1886, and the first doctor in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Frances McHie Rains, the first Black student to be admitted to the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in 1929.

Dr. Claude Hitchcock, who performed the first kidney transplant in the Midwest.

The museum is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and are available online. Adult admission is $8, students and seniors are $5, and members get in for free.