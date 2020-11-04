"Possibilities Lined in Chalk" is the debut novel for Chris Hawkey.

"Possibilities Lined in Chalk" is a look back at life in a small midwestern town as seen through the life of a football-obsessed teenage boy.

It is the first book by KFAN radio host and musician, Chris Hawkey, who is best known for being a part of the top rated KFAN Power Trip, and his country music band.

Hawkey began working on the book 10 years ago. He decided to release it now in audio form to help people get though these trying times.