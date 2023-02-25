Lou Raguse writes new book: Vanished in Vermillion

Reporter Lou Raguse, who is known at KARE 11 for his coverage of crime and court cases, has written a book about what he says is the craziest case he’s ever covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In 1971, two South Dakota high school girls disappeared on their way to an end-of-the year keg party. The police back then didn't do much, insisting they must have run away.

In 2004, the state formed a cold case unit that picked up the case as a potential homicide, because they had a specific suspect in mind.

KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse covered the case extensively from 2005-2008 while working in South Dakota.

He joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his new book Vanished in Vermillion.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: