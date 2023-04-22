Love Pizza in Golden Valley turns 1, begins dine-in service

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A locally-owned pizza place is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Golden Valley.
Love Pizza serves up coal-fired bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that sell out every night.
The popular pizza joint continues to offer takeout/pickup and delivery service as well as "dine-in only" menu selections.
It also expanded its offerings for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.
The owner, Marc Ratner, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show what the restaurant has to offer.
