x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Love Pizza in Golden Valley turns 1, begins dine-in service

The restaurant serves up coal-fired bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that sell out every night.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A locally-owned pizza place is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Golden Valley.

Love Pizza serves up coal-fired bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that sell out every night.

The popular pizza joint continues to offer takeout/pickup and delivery service as well as "dine-in only" menu selections.

It also expanded its offerings for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

The owner, Marc Ratner, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show what the restaurant has to offer.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Highlights from KARE 11 Saturday | April 15

Before You Leave, Check This Out