Love Pizza in Golden Valley turns 1, begins dine-in service

The restaurant serves up coal-fired bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that sell out every night.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A locally-owned pizza place is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Golden Valley.

Love Pizza serves up coal-fired bar-style pizzas and their secret family recipe meatballs that sell out every night.

The popular pizza joint continues to offer takeout/pickup and delivery service as well as "dine-in only" menu selections.

It also expanded its offerings for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

The owner, Marc Ratner, joined KARE 11 Saturday to show what the restaurant has to offer.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+