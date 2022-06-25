LUSH Lounge & Theater celebrates Pride

LUSH Lounge's Pride weekend will feature a Pride Part Concert, drag performances and a dance party.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — With Pride Month coming to a close, LUSH Lounge & Theater is celebrating Pride with a packed weekend of events and activities.

During KARE 11 Saturday, the co-owners of LUSH, Jared Lawrence and Andrew Rausch, discussed all of the weekend festivities, which included Billy Gilman and Brooke Eden headlining a Pride Party Concert, a special drag performance and a dance party.

A bartender also demonstrated how to make one of LUSH Pride drink specials during the show and three drag queens talked about the drag brunch and pop-up performances throughout the weekend.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: