Mad Capper: Historic Stillwater restaurant with a new twist

STILLWATER, Minn. — For forty years, the Mad Capper Saloon & Eatery has been serving the community of Stillwater and the surrounding St. Croix Valley.
The Jespersen family purchased the Mad Capper in August of 2021 and after a little remodeling and refreshing opened the doors back up in Sept. 2021. They plan to carry on that strong tradition and honor the legacy of the Capper in the city's downtown.
The restaurant offers sandwiches, freshly made pasta, and made-from-scratch dinner options.
The Mad Capper's happy hour includes food and drink specials from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Here's a recipe for a new cocktail at the restaurant.
Recipe: Bada Bing Cocktail
1.5 oz gin
0.5 oz St. Germain
0.5 oz lemon juice
