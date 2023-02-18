'Made in Minnesota' Uptown spirit tasting event

MINNEAPOLIS — Here in Minnesota, we are proud of anything "Minnesota made," and that includes the craft spirits industry producing high-quality whiskey, vodka, gin, and specialty cocktails.
Currently, there are 38 different distilleries around the state, and at the "Made in Minnesota" spirits tasting event taking place at The Granada Theater, a newly renovated historic venue in Uptown Minneapolis, you will get a chance to sample many of them.
Event information:
Made in Minnesota Spirits Tasting Event
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23
Located at the historical Granada Theater in Uptown
Tickets and additional information: www.UptownMinneapolis.com
PARTICIPATING DISTILLERIES/BUSINESSES:
- Vikre Distillery
- Northland Vodka
- Ida Graves Distillery
- Earl Giles Distillery
- Keepers Heart Whiskey
- Far North Spirits
- Dampfwerk Distilling
- Brother Justus Whiskey Company
- Lokal Vodka
- Tattersall Distilling
- Copperwing Distillery
- Loon Liquors Distillery
- Du Nord Social Spirits
- Lost Woods Whiskey
- Mixly Cocktail Mixers
- Summer Lakes Beverage
- Sharab Shrubs
- Modist Brewing Co.
- You Betcha Cannibis Co.
- Panache
- MetroNome Brewery
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: