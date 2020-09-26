Enjoy this simple and tasty recipe from Chef Daniel Green.

Many people are staying home and going out less. That doesn't mean your dinners have to be the same boring meals over and over. Make dinnertime something to look forward to.

Chef Daniel Green is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious takes on famous dishes from across the globe. He'll bring the best of the world to your kitchen with practical, easy-to-follow recipes that are bound to please.

Here is his recipe for seared shrimp on white bean puree:

RECIPE:

1lb peeled large shrimp

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 can drained white Beans (Cannellini are good )

1 teaspoons garlic from a tube or a clove of fresh garlic crushed

1 teaspoon of dried or fresh chopped basil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Using a stick blender or a food processor, blend the beans, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and basil. Season with a little salt and pepper. Place in a saucepan on a very low heat, and warm through. Meanwhile use the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place it over the shrimp and season with a little salt and pepper. Mix well. Heat a large nonstick pan on a high heat and cook the shrimp for about 45 seconds to one minute each side. Serve over the beans with a drizzle of olive oil.