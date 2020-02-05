Enjoy a few cocktails using Minnesota-made Gray Duck Vodka.

While you're spending this time at home, it would be fun to try out a new recipe.

Gray Duck Vodka is Minnesota made and owned. It was founded in 2018 by Jerry Schulz, Mark Cotter and Jamie Quesnel, along with former Minnesota Vikings captain Chad Greenway.

Gray Duck Vodka won a double gold medal for taste in the Denver International Spirits Competition for 2020.

Try out these easy, fun"quarantinis" while you're hanging out at home.

Zapped Duck

2 oz Gray Duck Vodka

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

1/2 oz Coffee Liqueur

Garnish: Coffee Beans

Add into a shaker with ice and shake, shake, shake

Gray Duck Zucchini

1 tsp sugar

1/2 cup Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1/4 cup vodka

1/4 cup club soda

Combine grapefruit juice, lime juice and sugar in a glass. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add in 1/4 cup vodka, add ice and top off with Club Soda. Garnish with a lime wedge.