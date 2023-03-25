Make the most of maple syrup season

The team at Three Rivers Park District joined KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate how to tap a maple tree and boil sap to make syrup.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The sun's staying out longer, temps are on the rise... it's maple syrup season!

The team at Three Rivers Park District joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us the process of making maple syrup from tapping the trees to boiling the sap and finally enjoying the sweet and sticky final product!

If you have maple trees you want to try tapping, here's what you should know:

Sap flows the best in the spring, typically at the end of February through March when we get below freezing temps at night and warm days.

Sugar maples are ideal because their sap has the best sugar content, but any maple tree will do.

It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.

Of course, you can buy real maple syrup in stores, but it’s very expensive because it's labor intensive and isn't made in industrial-sized quantities.

Most of the syrup that you buy in the store gets it’s sugar content from corn syrup.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+