RECIPE: Make your own deep fried cheese curds with Kowalski's

Instead of joining KARE 11 in the barn this year, Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron is joining us from her kitchen to show us how to put together a feast of fair foods at home, cheese curds included.

In a large, deep pot, heat oil over medium-high heat until it reaches 375 degrees. While oil heats, whisk together flour and salt in a large mixing bowl; set aside. In another medium mixing bowl, whisk together beer, eggs and milk. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; whisk to form a smooth, fairly thin batter. Drop cheese curds, 6-8 at a time, into the batter; stir to coat. Scoop curds from the bowl with a wire mesh strainer or slotted metal spoon; shake gently to remove excess batter. Fry curds in hot oil until golden brown (1-2 min.); remove from pan with a clean strainer or spoon. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining curds and batter, monitoring the oil and adjusting the heat setting as needed to ensure the oil temperature stays at 375 degrees. Serve curds hot with ketchup for dipping, if desired.