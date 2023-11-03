Making a St. Patrick's Day recipe

A chef visits KARE 11 Saturday to show us how to make a classic Irish dish for St. Patrick's Day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend long with music and giveaways at the Twin Cities' largest Irish Pubs: The Local Minneapolis, The Local West End and Kieran’s Irish Pub.

An Irish pub is all about a warm atmosphere coupled with a strong community spirit—a place where strangers are only friends you haven't met yet. And nowhere is the soul of an Irish pub more apparent than during our favorite day of the year! Join us for all the craic there is to be had (that's Irish for FUN) and a hearty Slainte.

Graham Levine joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us a staple for St. Patrick's Day.

RECIPE: Jus for corned beef and cabbage

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup Wheat flour

24 oz. Yellow onion

8 oz. Roasted garlic

1/2 oz. Thyme

3/4 lb. Unsalted butter

2 qt. Heavy whipping cream

2 qt. water

1 t. Nutmeg

1 t. Salt

Directions

1. Puree the roasted garlic

2. Melt the butter, sautee the onion until translucent

3. Add the flour to the mix and continue cooking. NO BROWNING.

5 Add the roasted corned beef jus watered down with water (ration is 1 to 1) then add the whipped cream.

6. Add thyme, cook until thickened and check seasoning with salt and pepper.

6. Puree with a hand blender until smooth.

Add the jus to red potatoes, carrots, cabbage and roast corned beef.

