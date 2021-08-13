Making ceviche with WA Frost

Peter Drinan has travelled all over the Americas, from Canada to Argentina, Mexico to Peru, Colombia and Panama and everything in between. He specializes in cooking food that brings people closer together, and values having a small environmental impact and a hugely positive social impact.
Here's the recipe for ceviche that the WA Frost chef made on KARE 11 News Saturday:
Ingredients
● White Fish (i.e. Striped Bass, and sashimi-grade!) - 6 oz
● Tiger's Milk - 6 oz
● Cilantro - 1 bunch
● Decoration: Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion sliced thinly!
For the Tiger's Milk:
● Celery - 2 oz
● White Onion - 2 oz
● Ginger - 1 oz
● Garlic - 1 clove
● Lemon Juice (fresh squeezed!) - 4 oz
● Rocoto Pepper - 1 oz
● Water - 2 oz
● Salt & Pepper - To Taste
Make it Minnesotan!
● Replace 1 oz Celery with 1 oz Rhubarb
● Replace 2 oz Water with 2 oz Watermelon Juice
● Use Walleye instead of Bass!
● Decorate with Sweet Corn
Make it Vegan:
● Use cucumber