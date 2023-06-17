Making summer celebration-ready mocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Beverages are summertime staples especially to refresh and rehydrate while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue. But with many sugary drinks available, it can be tough to find a better-for-you option.
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to kick back, relax and celebrate summer without a headache or sugar crash with smarter sip tips. Plus, learn how to hydrate happier with delicious mocktails.
Recipe: Orange Creamsicle Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 can of Zevia Orange Soda
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee coconut milk
- 1/3 cup 100% orange juice
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract
- Orange slice (for garnish)
All you do:
- Add coconut milk, vanilla extract, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker or blender.
- Add ice and shake. (if using a blender, do not add ice)
- Strain into glass filled with ice.
- Top with Zevia Orange Soda.
- Stir to combine.
- Garnish with an orange wheel.
Recipe source: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/orange-soda-creamsicle
Recipe: Hibiscus Tea Pink Drink
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Hy-Vee coconut milk
- 1/3 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract
- 1 can Zevia Caffeine Free Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit
- Ice
- 5-6 fresh Basket & Bushel strawberries, sliced
- 1 strawberry for garnish
All you do:
- In a shaker, add coconut milk, vanilla and tea into a shaker and mix.
- In a tall glass, add ice and fresh strawberries.
- Pour mixture into the glass.
- Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy!
Recipe adapted from: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/hibiscus-tea-pink-drink
