Making summer celebration-ready mocktails

Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to mix up some mocktails that fit the bill.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Beverages are summertime staples especially to refresh and rehydrate while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue. But with many sugary drinks available, it can be tough to find a better-for-you option. 

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to kick back, relax and celebrate summer without a headache or sugar crash with smarter sip tips. Plus, learn how to hydrate happier with delicious mocktails.

Recipe: Orange Creamsicle Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of Zevia Orange Soda
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee coconut milk
  • 1/3 cup 100% orange juice
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract
  • Orange slice (for garnish)

All you do:

  1. Add coconut milk, vanilla extract, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker or blender. 
  2. Add ice and shake. (if using a blender, do not add ice)
  3. Strain into glass filled with ice.
  4. Top with Zevia Orange Soda. 
  5. Stir to combine. 
  6. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Recipe source: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/orange-soda-creamsicle 

Recipe: Hibiscus Tea Pink Drink

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Hy-Vee coconut milk 
  • 1/3 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract
  • 1 can Zevia Caffeine Free Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit 
  • Ice
  • 5-6 fresh Basket & Bushel strawberries, sliced
  • 1 strawberry for garnish

All you do:

  1. In a shaker, add coconut milk, vanilla and tea into a shaker and mix. 
  2. In a tall glass, add ice and fresh strawberries.
  3. Pour mixture into the glass.
  4. Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/hibiscus-tea-pink-drink 

