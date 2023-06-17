Making summer celebration-ready mocktails

Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to mix up some mocktails that fit the bill.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Beverages are summertime staples especially to refresh and rehydrate while lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue. But with many sugary drinks available, it can be tough to find a better-for-you option.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to kick back, relax and celebrate summer without a headache or sugar crash with smarter sip tips. Plus, learn how to hydrate happier with delicious mocktails.

Recipe: Orange Creamsicle Mocktail

Ingredients:

1 can of Zevia Orange Soda

¼ cup Hy-Vee coconut milk

1/3 cup 100% orange juice

1 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract

Orange slice (for garnish)

All you do:

Add coconut milk, vanilla extract, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker or blender. Add ice and shake. (if using a blender, do not add ice) Strain into glass filled with ice. Top with Zevia Orange Soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Recipe: Hibiscus Tea Pink Drink

Ingredients:

1 cup Hy-Vee coconut milk

1/3 tsp Hy-Vee pure vanilla extract

1 can Zevia Caffeine Free Hibiscus Tea Passionfruit

Ice

5-6 fresh Basket & Bushel strawberries, sliced

1 strawberry for garnish

All you do:

In a shaker, add coconut milk, vanilla and tea into a shaker and mix. In a tall glass, add ice and fresh strawberries. Pour mixture into the glass. Garnish with a strawberry and enjoy!

Recipe adapted from: https://www.zevia.com/blogs/recipes/hibiscus-tea-pink-drink

