Malloy Weggemann is swim star who became paralyzed during a routine medical procedure at age 18, but she never gave up. Mallory went on to become a Paralympic gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, ESPY winner, NBC Sports commentator, author and Co-CEO of a production studio.
Her memoir, "Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance" uses her extraordinary story to equip others to meet whatever challenges they face in life.
The book is out now and available wherever books are sold – namely, Target stores nationwide, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, as well as several others listed on her book website, malloryweggemannbook.com.