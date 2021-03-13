x
Mallory Weggemann’s memoir, Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Resilience

Dive into Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann's new memoir.
Credit: Mallory Weggemann

Malloy Weggemann is swim star who became paralyzed during a routine medical procedure at age 18, but she never gave up. Mallory went on to become a Paralympic gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, ESPY winner, NBC Sports commentator, author and Co-CEO of a production studio.

 Her memoir, "Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance" uses her extraordinary story to equip others to meet whatever challenges they face in life.

MORE ABOUT WEGGEMANN: Mallory Weggemann releases new book, 'Limitless'

The book is out now and available wherever books are sold – namely, Target stores nationwide, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, as well as several others listed on her book website, malloryweggemannbook.com.

