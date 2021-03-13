Dive into Paralympic gold medalist Mallory Weggemann's new memoir.

Malloy Weggemann is swim star who became paralyzed during a routine medical procedure at age 18, but she never gave up. Mallory went on to become a Paralympic gold-medalist, world champion swimmer, ESPY winner, NBC Sports commentator, author and Co-CEO of a production studio.

Her memoir, "Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance" uses her extraordinary story to equip others to meet whatever challenges they face in life.