Managing the challenges of college

Will your kids get enough sleep, eat well and make good choices?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

College freshmen are moving into the dorms and beginning their lives away from home for the first time -- leaving parents worried about how they will manage all that freedom.

Will they get enough sleep, eat well and make good choices?

Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson offers some tips on handling the new challenges in a positive way.

Dr. Erickson spent most of her career at the University of Minnesota. Since 2006 she and her daughter, Dr. Erin Erickson, have co-hosted the weekly parenting podcast, Mom Enough®.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: