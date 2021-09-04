Maple Grove fitness center demonstrates fall fitness routine

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Whether you're working out at home or at a gym, it's important to find a routine that works for you.
Fall is a busy time, but the folks at Burn Boot Camp in Maple Grove said it's important to make time for your own health. It doesn't need to be complicated; routines can start with a few basics that you can modify for more of a challenge.
Trainer Katie Novak visited KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate several exercises to get your body up and moving.
Novak said Burn Boot Camp is a community-focused fitness center that combines muscle-building strength training and cardio with certified trainers. It boasts perks like virtual workouts and staffed Child Watch centers. You can check out the company's website here.