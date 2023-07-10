Memoir details emotional struggles as emergency responder

"TRAUMA SPONGES" details Norton's more than two-decade-long career as a firefighter and EMT, and the struggles he's faced by absorbing the suffering of others.

MINNEAPOLIS — The work of an emergency responder can be challenging, not only physically and mentally, but also, emotionally.

Captain Jeremy Norton with the Minneapolis Fire Department joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his own story through his forthcoming memoir, "TRAUMA SPONGES: Dispatches from the Scarred Heart of Emergency Response."

"TRAUMA SPONGES" details Norton's over-two-decade-long career as a firefighter and EMT, and the struggles he's personally faced by absorbing the suffering of others.

For more information about Norton and the launch of his memoir, click here or visit the University of Minnesota Press' website.



