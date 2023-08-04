Midtown Global Market hosts Easter Party

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Hop on over to Midtown Global Market's Easter Party for an 'egg-cellent' time this Saturday!
The party runs from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Kiddos can decorate their own bags and fill them with toys and treats from stores and restaurants around the market. They'll also be able to explore "Bunny Stops" all over the building.
At noon, Michele Malone from the Minneapolis YWCA will read "It's Not Easy Being a Bunny," and families can grab photos with the Easter Bunny too.
Hoppy Easter!
