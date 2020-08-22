Enjoy some fair fare with an international flair!

Midtown Global Market will host its Great Global Get-Together Thursday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 6.

Many Global Market vendors are also Minnesota State Fair vendors. In the spirit of the state fair, which is not happening this year due to coronavirus concerns, many are offering food, beverage and retail specials.

On Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., guests may enjoy their treats outside on the "Lake Street Patio," located in the parking lot off Elliott Avenue and Lake Street.

Family-friendly activities such as giveaways and caricature artists will also be offered on those days.

The Great Global Get-Together is free to attend with food and beverages for purchase. Guests must wear masks and follow social distancing rules.

For more information on the event, visit www.MidtownGlobalMarket.org.

Andy’s Garage Corn Dogs:

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup white sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 egg

1 cup milk

Wooden skewers

Beef frankfurters

Roll dip a frankfurter on a stick in the batter.