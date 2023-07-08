Minneapolis bartender competes for U.S. Bartender of the Year honors

Jessi Pollak is one of 10 bartenders from across the country in the competition later this month.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis bartender is vying to be named U.S. Bartender of the Year at Tales of the Cocktail Foundation's (TOTCF) 17th annual Spirited Awards.

Jessi Pollak of Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis is one of 10 bartenders in the competition.

"The 17th annual Spirited Awards celebrates global excellence in the drinks industry and recognizes professionals, organizations, and establishments shaping the cocktail community," the TOTCF website explains.

Winners will be announced at the TOTCF conference in New Orleans at the end of July.

