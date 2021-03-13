GK at Home is an interactive livestream cooking class that brings the Soigne Hospitality restaurant experience to your home.

Gavin Kaysen is offering GK at Home: an hour long, virtual cooking class.

Kaysen is a chef and owner of Soigne Hospitality Group. Restaurants in the group include Spoon and Stable, Bellecour Bakery and Demi.

Kaysen started GK at Home as a way to keep connected with people during this time.

GK at Home season passes are available starting March 21 for a discounted rate of $105 (one class for free). Ingredient boxes can be purchased for the entire season at this time for $340.

GK at Home live individual classes and on-demand classes are $35 and a GK at Home ingredient kit is $85.

Locals may purchase a recipe kit for pick-up at Spoon and Stable prior to the class, which includes all of the ingredients they need.

Registration for the new series opens on March 21, but past classes are available on-demand.

Registered attendees will receive an ingredient list and recipe before the live experience so they can cook along or prepare a meal after attending.

Starting April 15, Live classes will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15th: Crepe Cake

Thursday, April 29th: Spatchcock Chicken w/ Northafrican Spice & Ramps

Thursday, May 13th: Halibut en Papillote

Thursday, May 27th: Crab Cakes w/ Asparagus & Hollandaise

You can find more information on GK at Home, and register here.