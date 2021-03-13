Gavin Kaysen is offering GK at Home: an hour long, virtual cooking class.
Kaysen is a chef and owner of Soigne Hospitality Group. Restaurants in the group include Spoon and Stable, Bellecour Bakery and Demi.
Kaysen started GK at Home as a way to keep connected with people during this time.
GK at Home season passes are available starting March 21 for a discounted rate of $105 (one class for free). Ingredient boxes can be purchased for the entire season at this time for $340.
GK at Home live individual classes and on-demand classes are $35 and a GK at Home ingredient kit is $85.
Locals may purchase a recipe kit for pick-up at Spoon and Stable prior to the class, which includes all of the ingredients they need.
Registration for the new series opens on March 21, but past classes are available on-demand.
Registered attendees will receive an ingredient list and recipe before the live experience so they can cook along or prepare a meal after attending.
Starting April 15, Live classes will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 15th: Crepe Cake
- Thursday, April 29th: Spatchcock Chicken w/ Northafrican Spice & Ramps
- Thursday, May 13th: Halibut en Papillote
- Thursday, May 27th: Crab Cakes w/ Asparagus & Hollandaise
You can find more information on GK at Home, and register here.
Spoon and Stable is now accepting dinner and brunch reservations, as well as takeaway. Demi is now open for dining.