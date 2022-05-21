Minnesota actor in new Amazon Prime show

A stellar new show debuted last night on Amazon Prime and it features a familiar face from Minnesota.
"Night Sky" is about an elderly couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which leads to a strange, deserted planet. The couple have carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when a young man enters their lives, the couples' quiet existence is quickly upended.
Adam Bartley plays a nosey neighbor in the show and he's in the Twin Cities for a special screening that happened last night.
You might recognize him from his time on "This Is Us."