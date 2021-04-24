Minnesota autism advocate writes new book based on son's journey

Sheletta Brundidge recently released a new book: "Daniel Finds His Voice."

It's Autism Awareness Month, and a Minnesota mom is out with a new children's book that talks about the power of music and how it can have a profound impact of children with autism who are non-verbal.

Sheletta Brundidge shared with KARE11 that her son Daniel didn't speak until he was more than four years old. One day, he began singing Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

She said that her son unlocked something in his mind that enabled him to learn through music. Daniel is now six years old and can read on a 4th grade level.

Brundidge's book, "Daniel Find His Voice" tells more of his story. The book sold out two days after its release and is currently on reprint.

Brundidge has four children, and three of them are on the autism spectrum. She's an advocate for people with autism, as well as a media personality, author and comedian.

Her first book, “Cameron Goes to School,” was released last year and is about her daughter who has autism.

With “Daniel Finds His Voice,” Brundidge said she is expanding her mission to bring books featuring children of color with autism to libraries, classrooms and bookstores.

The book is available at Amazon, but Brundidge encourages people to shop for it at local stores including Red Balloon Books and Moon Palace Books.