Celebrate the great outdoors with Minnesota Bound at the State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — You can share in the pride of Minnesota's great outdoors by visiting Minnesota Bound's log cabin at the Minnesota State Fair.
The Minnesota Bound log cabin is located at North Woods at 1500 Cooper Street, featuring live appearances from the Minnesota Bound crew, as well as merchandise and clothing for sale.
Laura Schara and Minnesota Bound creator Ron Schara also presented their live podcast from the cabin, answering questions from the crowd about the outdoors and the fair.
Find out more about Minnesota Bound at the Minnesota State Fair on their website.
Watch more from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair:
Check out all of KARE 11's coverage of the State Fair in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.