Celebrate the great outdoors with Minnesota Bound at the State Fair

Minnesota Bound's log cabin is located at the North Woods on Cooper Street.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — You can share in the pride of Minnesota's great outdoors by visiting Minnesota Bound's log cabin at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota Bound log cabin is located at North Woods at 1500 Cooper Street, featuring live appearances from the Minnesota Bound crew, as well as merchandise and clothing for sale.

Laura Schara and Minnesota Bound creator Ron Schara also presented their live podcast from the cabin, answering questions from the crowd about the outdoors and the fair.

