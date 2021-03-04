Get ready for National Beer Day on April 7 with some craft beer and grilled food pairings.

Cheers! National Beer Day is coming up on April 7. This is the perfect time to kick back with a nice craft beer and some delicious grilled food to pair with it.

Lauren Bennett McGinty, Executive Director at Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, spoke with KARE11 from Dock & Paddle at Como Lakeside Pavilion in Saint Paul to share some creative craft beer and food pairings perfect for grilling out this spring.

Dock & Paddle reopened to the public on March 19. The restaurant is open from Friday through Sunday, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating spaces with ample space for social distancing.

The lakeside eatery will also be participating in the city’s beloved Music in the Park series, with a programming calendar to come in May.

Some great craft beer and food pairings for this upcoming season include:

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger & The Wetlands ○ Grilled all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, on a brioche bun ○ Double-Dry Hopped Hazy IPA from Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester

Fish Tacos & Splinter Cat IPA ○ Marinated white fish, shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, on white corn tortillas ○ Medium body with a balanced malt presence from a high grade pale malt. slight sweetness to accommodate the expected IPA bitterness. Notes of citrus and pine finish it – from Nisswa

Grilled Bratwurst & Ol' Trusty ○ Grilled Johnsonville brat topped with mustard, yellow onions, sauerkraut, on a pub bun ○ Light Beer from Able Seedhouse & Brewery in Minneapolis – 100% barley malt and no fillers, very refreshing with just a sprinkle of hops for a light fruitiness.