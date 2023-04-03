Minnesota chef set to compete on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship

Jai Xiong, owner and executive pastry chef of Amour Patisserie, will be among the contestants on the upcoming program.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Minnesota pastry chef is hoping to be crowned one of the best in America when she competes in an upcoming Food Network program.

Jai Xiong, owner and executive pastry chef at Amour Patisserie, will be among the 12 contestants competing on "Spring Baking Championship." Over the course of 10 episodes, Xiong and her fellow chefs will be challenged with spring-themed competitions involving flowers, weddings and garden parties.

Xiong stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the show and share her recipe for a Strawberry Garden Torte, a light cake with a mascarpone filling that can be paired with any kind of summer fruit.

"Spring Baking Championship" premieres on Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m. CT on Food Network and Discovery+.

