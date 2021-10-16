Minnesota chef creates 'Purpose Driven Restaurants'

Restauranteur Brian Ingram is on a mission to do restaurants differently in Minnesota and abroad.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota chef, restauranteur and philanthropist is on a mission to "do restaurants differently," both in Minnesota and around the world.

Brian Ingram is the founder and CEO of Purpose Driven Restaurants.

Ingram helped open The Gospel Culture Cafe recently in Istanbul, Turkey. Described as a community cafe, the business gives back to the surrounding area in many ways, beyond just creating job opportunities.

"Traditionally women in Turkey aren’t put into leadership roles, in our kitchen we are empowering women in head kitchen roles. We really want to focus on empowering and supporting women in business through this cafe."

The cafe also works with disabled vendors and distributors to help expand their businesses by providing a regular, consistent connection.

The company also provides free English classes for it's employees.

Ingram has a new restaurant opening locally soon too: Hope Breakfast Bar 2.0 is expected to open its doors in November in St. Louis Park.