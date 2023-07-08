Minnesota Children's Museum debuts new exhibits for summer

MINNEAPOLIS — Two new exhibits are now open for families to explore at the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul.
"Emotions at Play with Pixar's Inside Out" comes to Minnesota for the first time, featuring many of the favorite characters from Pixar's "Inside Out," like Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, to teach kids all about how emotions, memory and imagination play a role in our daily lives.
The exhibit is open through Labor Day on the museum's fourth-floor Special Exhibit gallery.
At "The Mud Zone," kids (and parents!) can have some muddy fun in this sensory-rich outdoor exhibit.
"Get your hands dirty mixing up some mud then use pots, pans and kitchen utensils to create a gourmet (pretend!) meal in the mud kitchen. Or, take aim and launch mud at a giant dart board, into a monster’s mouth and more," officials from the Minnesota Children's Museum described.
This exhibit is open through the summer in the Backyard exhibit area on the first floor.
Entry to both exhibits is included in the cost of regular admission.
Tickets are available in-person at the box office or online on the Minnesota Children's Museum website.
The Minnesota Children's Museum is located at 10 West 7th Street in St. Paul. Guests should be aware that there is no on-site parking, but street parking is available, as well as reduced-rate parking at the nearby World Trade Center Parking Ramp.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.