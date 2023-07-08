Minnesota Children's Museum debuts new exhibits for summer

"Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out" and "The Mud Zone" are now open for guests to experience.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two new exhibits are now open for families to explore at the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul.

"Emotions at Play with Pixar's Inside Out" comes to Minnesota for the first time, featuring many of the favorite characters from Pixar's "Inside Out," like Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, to teach kids all about how emotions, memory and imagination play a role in our daily lives.

The exhibit is open through Labor Day on the museum's fourth-floor Special Exhibit gallery.

At "The Mud Zone," kids (and parents!) can have some muddy fun in this sensory-rich outdoor exhibit.

"Get your hands dirty mixing up some mud then use pots, pans and kitchen utensils to create a gourmet (pretend!) meal in the mud kitchen. Or, take aim and launch mud at a giant dart board, into a monster’s mouth and more," officials from the Minnesota Children's Museum described.

This exhibit is open through the summer in the Backyard exhibit area on the first floor.

Entry to both exhibits is included in the cost of regular admission.

Tickets are available in-person at the box office or online on the Minnesota Children's Museum website.

The Minnesota Children's Museum is located at 10 West 7th Street in St. Paul. Guests should be aware that there is no on-site parking, but street parking is available, as well as reduced-rate parking at the nearby World Trade Center Parking Ramp.

