Minnesota Children's Museum opens new 'Shipwreck Adventures' exhibit

The first new permanent exhibit to open at the Minnesota Children's Museum since 2017 is now taking guests on an underwater adventure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — The first new permanent exhibit to open at the Minnesota Children's Museum since 2017 is now taking guests on an adventure into the deep waters of Lake Superior.

"Shipwreck Adventures" is the newest exhibit at the Minnesota Children's Museum and during KARE 11 Saturday, Bob Ingrassia, the museum's vice president of external relations, discussed the new exhibit and what guests can expect from it.

The exhibit features an over-sized version of Lake Superior's North Shore and an "underwater" adventure through a sunken ship.

Admission to the museum is $14.95 per person and free to museum members.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: