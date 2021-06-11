Annual MN Christmas Market pop-up showcases homegrown brands, makers

The market kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Union Depot.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Christmas Market at the Union Depot is an annual pop-up shopping event that features homegrown brands and makers.

The market kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Union Depot (214 4th Street East). People will be charged a $1 entry fee at the door, and when they enter they'll have the chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping while supporting local businesses. Three other markets are also scheduled across the state:

Nov. 13: Mayo Civic Center, Rochester

Nov. 14: Quincy Hall, Minneapolis

Nov. 27: Edmund Fitzgerald Hall

Also, 7% of the proceeds from the entry fee, shopping vendors, concession and bar sales will be donated to the Reel Hope Project, which makes videos of Minnesota kids waiting to be adopted in hopes of helping them find a forever family.

In 2020, organizers introduced a VIP option that gives people one hour early entry into the market, a morning drink (cocktail, coffee or water), specials and discounts from participating artisans, and a shopping bag. Click here to purchase your St. Paul VIP tickets.