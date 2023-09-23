International program to prevent child abuse

Dr. Marti Erickson just got back from a trip to Tanzania, where she was working on a project aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dr. Marti Erickson has been a guest on KARE 11 Saturday over the years to talk about a wide range of child development and parenting topics. Her work takes her literally all over the world.

Dr. Erickson just got back from a trip to Tanzania, where she was working on a project aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect.

It's called the Mandela Washington Reciprocal Exchange Program (through the U.S. Department of State) and Dr. Erickson was invited to develop and co-lead the project with Novatus Marandu, a recent alum of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program and Executive Director of Toa Nafasi, an NGO in the town of Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

The program trains and empowers female teachers to promote child rights and prevent child abuse in their schools and communities.

Dr. Erickson is a developmental psychologist who spent most of her career at the University of Minnesota.

Since 2006 she and her daughter, Dr. Erin Erickson, have co-hosted the weekly parenting podcast, Mom Enough.

