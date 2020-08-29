Seven vendors are featuring unique fair-inspired menu items.

There may not be a state fair this year, but you can still get some delicious fair food at the FARE event, located at POTLUCK Food Hall inside Rosedale Center.

All seven food vendors at POTLUCK will participate with their own take on fair-inspired menu items. The event runs now through Sept. 7.

Vendor Food Features:

Betty & Earl’s Biscuit Kitchen

Minne Hand pies with house-made strawberry-rhubarb filling- 3 for $6

Bacon Cheddar Biscuits on a Stick, - 3 minne bacon cheddar biscuits served with grape jelly $7

Monster Cream Puff, colossal cream puff with house-made chocolate & caramel sauce, toffee crunch, cream and raspberries- $7.

B&E Cookie Jar filled with “minne” chocolate chunk cookies - $18

Burger Dive

Burger Curds, small for $7, large for $12

White Claw Floats - $8

Chickpea

Lamb gyro $11

Smoked paprika fries with herbed aioli dipping sauce- $6

Middle Eastern mini donuts - $6

Grand Ole Creamery

Pizza Turnover, cheese or pepperoni - $7

Farmer’s Union ice cream flavors (mango, mocha, black hills gold, sweet cream), prices vary.

Obachan Noodles & Fried Chicken

Crispy pork belly on a stick with dark soy bbq glaze - $8

Crispy tofu on a stick with dark soy bbq glaze - $8

Nordic Waffles

Strawberr-EO Surprise, iconic strawberry picnic dessert with a double-stuffed cookie surprise in a waffle. $7.99

Sassy Waffletarian, plant-based sausage, topped with sautéed peppers and onions, finished with a slight kick of chef’s secret salsa. $8.99

The Nordic Berry Lemonade is a fresh squeezed lemonade topped with signature berry sauce for $4.99

Smack Shack

Lobster corn dogs - $17