Check out Minnesota native, Savannah Manzel, perform on NBC's World of Dance.

Nine-year-old Savannah Manzel, from Lake Elmo, will perform on NBC's World of Dance on Tuesday, July 21 at 10 p.m.

Manzel is a versatile young performer who has found her passion in jazz and contemporary, though she was trained in all styles at Larkin Dance Studio.

Manzel has been competing since the age of five. Her recent competition solo "River deep" has reached 10k views on YouTube.