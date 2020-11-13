Minnesota Landscape Arboretum offers art show, holiday boutique, and more winter activities

Many events are canceled this year, but there are still paved walking paths, a holiday boutique, and an art show to enjoy at the Arb.

CHASKA, Minn. — The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has many ways to enjoy winter in a safe and socially distanced 1,200 acres.

Arboretum Art Show

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put many events on hold, artists have not stopped creating.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is showcasing their work in a display called Artists RX: Responses During Covid-19. Five contemporary Minnesota artists will have their work on display through Jan. 6, 2021: Mary Calengor, Susan Davies, Leanne Hanson, Katy Noun and Darren Terpstra.

Visitors, even if they are members, must make advance reservations for the art show at arb.umn.edu. Members and kids 15 and under are free, while admission for non-members is $15.

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique

The brand new AppleHouse Holiday Boutique will feature U of M apples, holiday decor, homemade Auxiliary crafts, seasonal clothing, specialty foods that make great gifts, pies, ornaments, and kids' activities like games, crafts and presents. No need to be a member to shop - the boutique is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 20. No reservations needed. The AppleHouse is at 7485 Rolling Acres Road, just one mile west of the Arb entrance on Highway 5.

Enjoy winter by car, foot or ski

The Arb has a Three-Mile Drive that is open (weather permitting) to cars and bikes. There will also be a Three-Mile Walk cleared for a 45-minute stroll through the most beautiful parts of the Arboretum on paved trails, including the Harrison Sculpture Garden. Bring a stroller or a wagon for the kids. Call the front desk at 612-624-2200 to make sure Three Mile Drive is open for the day before making your reservation.

Snowshoeing and cross country skiing will begin once there is adequate snow. There are new trailheads and 11 miles of trails. The Arb rents snowshoes, but cross country skiers must bring their own gear. Maps and more information are available at arb.umn.edu, and you can call the hotline for snow conditions at 612-625-9793. There are trails for all skill levels. All members and visitors must have advance reservations to enter the grounds.