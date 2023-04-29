x
Minnesota Monthly's CannaFest sparks up June 2

The event that promises "you're ganja have a good time" will have a premier collection of THC and CBD businesses.

ST PAUL, Minn — Minnesota Monthly is hosting the first-ever CannaFest on Friday, June 2.

Taste and sample THC and CBD beverages, foods, healing products, and more.

The one-night event is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Securian Club at CHS Field.

CannaFest is part of Minnesota Monthly's annual GrillFest weekend at CHS Field.

