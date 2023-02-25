Minnesota Monthly's annual Food & Wine Experience has a new home

The 3-day event runs from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly's Food & Wine Experience will have a new location in 2023.

It will be at the Omni Lakes Hotel in Eagan, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

The 3-day event runs from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

It will showcase more than 140 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners in the hotel's event and patio spaces and will have more than 20 local restaurants and 30 different vineyards from across the nation.

The 28th annual event will be an all-inclusive, sampling adventure where guests sip unique varietals of local, regional, and national wines; try specialty spirits, beers, and seltzers; and taste mouth-watering food from award-winning chefs and restauranteurs.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: