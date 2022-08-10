Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews

Arthur Morrissey, with Minnesota Monthly, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the upcoming live music and beverage sampling event.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.

Arthur Morrissey, with Minnesota Monthly, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the upcoming Rhythm & Brews event.

Tickets for Rythm & Brews are $35 per person with 50% of the ticket proceeds benefiting the M Health Foundation. Must be 21+.

