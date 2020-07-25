Minnesota native on Netflix's 'The Big Flower Fight'

One of the contestants is a Minnesota native. Rachel Dutcher joined us via zoom to tell us about her time on season one of the show.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Netflix has been a champ at giving us new content during the pandemic, and reality challenge shows are always fun to watch.

One of the newer ones might interest our Grow with KARE crowd. it's called The Big Flower Fight.

One of the contestants is a Minnesota native. Rachel Dutcher joined us via zoom to tell us about her time on season one of the show.

Dutcher is a 22-year-old floral designer originally from Hopkins, Minnesota. She currently lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.